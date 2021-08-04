Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $850.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will post $850.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $863.80 million and the lowest is $811.40 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $462.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.84.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,427,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $125.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.33. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.