Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

FND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.37.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.54. 1,152,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.85. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

