Fluor (FLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Fluor to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fluor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Fluor has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. Barclays boosted their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

