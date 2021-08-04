Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Focus Financial Partners has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOCS stock opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 397.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.41. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $56.56.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

