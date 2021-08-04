Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up about 2.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,567,000 after buying an additional 3,929,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,130,000 after buying an additional 127,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. 3,070,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,618,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

