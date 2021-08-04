Formula One Group (FWONA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter.

Formula One Group stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWONA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

