Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $187.00 to $230.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fortinet traded as high as $288.03 and last traded at $284.69, with a volume of 47693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.24.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.23.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,389 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

