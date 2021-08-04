Founders Capital Management Buys Shares of 6,330 SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNRG. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,352,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,088,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,844,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,624,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CNRG traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.72. 2,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.05. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $150.00.

