Founders Capital Management Grows Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Founders Capital Management raised its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 420,437 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,581,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 69,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 81,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERII traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. 9,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,323. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.61.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ERII shares. Raymond James cut shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

