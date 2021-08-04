Founders Capital Management Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Founders Capital Management lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,953 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.6% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $234.92. The company had a trading volume of 147,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,327. The firm has a market cap of $175.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $194.34 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.