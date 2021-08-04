Francisco Lorca Purchases 5,037 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Francisco Lorca bought 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $283,461.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $773.63 million, a P/E ratio of -80.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,154,000 after buying an additional 2,185,900 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 19,261.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 497,341 shares in the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.