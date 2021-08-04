Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 29.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ FRAF opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Financial Services has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $34.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

