Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,226 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 99,901 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,063,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 66,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,290,420 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $349,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 134,810 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $287.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $290.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

