FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $8.63.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. Research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in FreightCar America by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in FreightCar America by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

