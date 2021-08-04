French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 19.70 ($0.26). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 18.95 ($0.25), with a volume of 5,140 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00.

About French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

