Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:FDP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 139,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $362,087.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,909,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,921,934.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 68,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,944 in the last ninety days. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.