Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:FDP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 139,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.72.
Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.
