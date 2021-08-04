Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Position Increased by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $308,759.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,055,899.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.06.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.96. 8,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,809. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.56. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

