Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Down 14.2% in July

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 382,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $308,759.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,055,899.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,284 shares of company stock worth $4,992,756 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,973,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Freshpet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.06.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $139.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.56. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -332.98 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

