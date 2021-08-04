Fresnillo (LON:FRES) PT Raised to GBX 1,025 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRES. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.75).

LON:FRES opened at GBX 838.40 ($10.95) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,631.39. The firm has a market cap of £6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.91. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

