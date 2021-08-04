FUNToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $194.36 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $194.36 million and $15.58 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00061856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.13 or 0.00825915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00093905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00042978 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,799,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

