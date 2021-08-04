FuzeX (FXT) Hits Market Cap of $568,447.72

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, FuzeX has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FuzeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. FuzeX has a total market cap of $568,447.72 and $187.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00060577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.67 or 0.00836724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00094697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043145 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.