FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Altria Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.79 on Monday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

