FY2021 Earnings Estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issued By Piper Sandler

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.87.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $124.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 301,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,290 shares of company stock worth $3,541,565. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

