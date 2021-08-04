FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Carriage Services, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Carriage Services in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carriage Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $36.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $138,601.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Carriage Services by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Carriage Services by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carriage Services by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

