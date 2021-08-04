FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Issued By DA Davidson

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.74. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $952.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.55.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.03%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

