FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.98. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.27.

NYSE:ICE opened at $119.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.42. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,672,000 after acquiring an additional 173,980 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

