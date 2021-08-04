FY2021 EPS Estimates for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Increased by Analyst

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

ACCO stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $851.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 368,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 321,965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 171,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

