FY2021 EPS Estimates for Acerinox, S.A. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Acerinox in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acerinox’s FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANIOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $6.25 on Monday. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. Acerinox’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

