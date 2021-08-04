FY2021 EPS Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Community Health Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.

CYH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

NYSE:CYH opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $17.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

