FY2021 EPS Estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SMFKY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

