FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Procter & Gamble Company Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for The Procter & Gamble in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.42.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

NYSE PG opened at $143.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.56. The company has a market cap of $352.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,069,361 shares of company stock worth $144,265,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.