G.Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Stock analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. G.Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

TEVA opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.