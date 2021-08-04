Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.24. 666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,409. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.74. Garmin has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $161.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Garmin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.67.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,135 shares of company stock worth $34,173,188. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

