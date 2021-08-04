Gartner (NYSE:IT) Hits New 12-Month High at $267.58

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $267.58 and last traded at $264.97, with a volume of 864644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,968,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,196,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 7,181.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after buying an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Gartner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

