Gemmer Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,375. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $299.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

