Gemmer Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after buying an additional 179,622 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,687,000 after buying an additional 163,699 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $89,286,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,293,000 after buying an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $652.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $632.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

