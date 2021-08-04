Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $280,000 Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on STM. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NYSE STM opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.