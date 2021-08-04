Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,211 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,780,000. Paradiem LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 156.7% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 115,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 70,432 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

