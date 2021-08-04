General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. 2,839,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,069,288. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.64.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.