Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on THRM. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

NASDAQ THRM traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $81.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,188. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $85.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.82.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 405,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Gentherm by 401.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 108.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after acquiring an additional 122,108 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Gentherm by 15.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 16.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.