Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,047,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 478,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.65. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

