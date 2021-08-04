Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) by 101.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Kubient worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kubient in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kubient by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Kubient in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

KBNT opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08. Kubient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 66.68% and a negative net margin of 443.44%.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

