Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 270.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,732 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ToughBuilt Industries were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBLT opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.78.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

