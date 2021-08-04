Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

In other news, CEO David Young bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 345,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.