Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban One were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban One by 1,659.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 93,602 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Urban One by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban One by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 35,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $126,719.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 308,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,290,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,076 and have sold 167,103 shares valued at $671,161. Insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UONE stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. Urban One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $342.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

