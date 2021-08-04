Gerard Brophy Sells 81,125 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $38.65.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 42,686 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

