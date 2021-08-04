Gerard Brophy Sells 81,125 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $38.65.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
