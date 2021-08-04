Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.47 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.470 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $103.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

