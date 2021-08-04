Gildan Activewear (GIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GIL opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIL. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

