Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $43.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIL opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 142.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.