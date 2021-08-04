Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $43.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

GIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.36. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

